– WWE has confirmed that there will be a one-hour Kickoff pre-show for the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view later this month. The Rumble Kickoff will begin at 6pm ET on January 31, and the main card will begin at 7pm ET.

– The Rock is set to reveal a new project with business partners Dany Garcia and Dave Rienzi on Monday, January 11. Rock noted that he’s been working on this project for the last 18 months.

As seen below, Rock released a new teaser promo for the project and it appears to be some sort of canned beverage, perhaps a healthy energy drink. The teaser says the new item will be released in March. Rock is using “Healthy. Positive. Energy.” as the tagline for the new project.

“The #1 question my partners @danygarciaco @daverienzi & John Shulman (Founder Juggernaut Capital) and I are always asked, is what are our secrets to balance and success? Now we bring one of those secrets to you. HEALTHY. POSITIVE. ENERGY. Here’s a little HQ reveal of what my partners and I have been working on for the past 18 months for you and your families. We’re grateful to serve you. #HealthyPositiveEnergy • Stay tuned – our official full announcement drops next Monday, January 11th,” he wrote with the full Instagram post seen below.

Rock already has his Teremana Tequila brand up and running across the country.

