The Rock has made surprise returns for WWE many times in the past.

But this time was different.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to social media on Saturday morning and shared a brief statement reacting to how he felt different this time returning to WWE at this past Monday night’s special WWE Day 1 episode of Monday Night RAW from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

“25+ years of sacred connection with the people that I’ll forever honor,” he wrote via X. “This eruption at the end just hit different.”

He continued, “I’ve experienced some very loud crowd pops, but this was different. Layers. Chills.”

As noted, the video of The Rock’s surprise return from WWE Day 1 has broken the company’s all-time record for most viewed video on social media with 171 million views, beating the previous record set by CM Punk for his surprise return in his hometown of Chicago at the WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event.