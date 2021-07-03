Former WWE champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently responded to a tweet put out by Shane “Hurricane” Helms, who said he was revisiting SummerSlam 2001 and thought the Great One had tremendous chemistry with his opponent on that show, Booker T. The Hurriance writes, “Doing cardio watching @TheRock vs @BookerT5x from

@WWE SummerSlam 2001. Two of my favorite opponents and favorite people I’ve worked with in the Biz. I wish these two woulda had more matches together.”

Rocky writes back that one of his biggest regrets during his time with WWE is that he didn’t have a longer program with Booker, as he was one of his favorite workers. He states, “Thank you, brother. I do too actually. One of my biggest regrets was not having a long run w Book. He was one of my fav workers and the best pure athlete I’ve ever wrestled. Fluid, sharp, believable movements and work style. I always say his moves had a rare swagger.”

Check it out below.