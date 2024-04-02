“The Final Boss” has no remorse for his actions.

For the second straight week, WWE Monday Night Raw went off the air with The Rock giving a savage beat down to Cody Rhodes. After the bloody conclusion to the 3/25 Raw in Chicago, Ill., The Rock and Roman Reigns once again stood tall as the 4/1 show wrapped up.

This week’s show saw The Rock and Roman Reigns, with help from Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso, beat down Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins and Jey Uso, to end the evening.

After the show went off the air, WWE cameras captured The Bloodline coming back through the curtain at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

One-by-one we watch as Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and ultimately Paul Heyman come through the curtain, the latter of which gives a countdown until The Rock passed through as well.

Upon coming through the curtain, The Rock stopped briefly, paused and bluntly stated, “F**k them!”

The Rock and Roman Reigns are scheduled to face Cody Rhodes and Seth “Freakin'” Rollins in the main event of night one of WrestleMania XL. On night two, Reigns defends his WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship against Rhodes, while Rollins puts his WWE World Heavyweight Championship on-the-line against Drew McIntyre.

Make sure to join us here this weekend for live WrestleMania XL results coverage from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.