Scotland is getting a big one!

As promised, WWE announced on Tuesday that their annual WWE Clash At The Castle premium live event will take place on June 15, 2024 from the OVO Hydro Glasgow in Glasgow, Scotland.

Check out the complete announcement below.

WWE® HEADED TO GLASGOW FOR CLASH AT THE CASTLE: SCOTLAND® THIS JUNE Premium Live Event Heads to Scotland on Saturday, June 15 at OVO Hydro Glasgow

Friday Night SmackDown Kickstarts the Weekend at OVO Hydro Glasgow On Friday, June 14



STAMFORD, Conn., April 2, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that Glasgow will host Friday Night SmackDown on Friday, June 14, followed by Clash At the Castle: Scotland, the first-ever WWE Premium Live Event to be held in Scotland, on Saturday, June 15 at the OVO Hydro.



Fans interested in an exclusive presale opportunity can register now by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/catc-2024-presale-registration.



“We are excited to bring both Friday Night SmackDown and Clash At The Castle: Scotland to our amazing fans in Scotland at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow this June,” said WWE President Nick Khan. “The world will see that this is one of the UK’s best venues and Scottish crowds are some of the loudest, craziest and most passionate on the planet.”



The announcement follows the record-setting Clash At the Castle which took place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, in September 2022. At the time, the event became the most-viewed and highest-rated international Premium Live Event in company history.



Scotland is home to several WWE Superstars including Drew McIntyre, Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, Piper Niven, Nikki Cross, Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, Wolfgang and Noam Dar.



Additionally, Priority Pass ticket packages will soon be available from On Location, offering fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise and more. Starting today at 11.00 a.m. BST, fans can place a deposit to secure access ahead of the general public.



More information on ticket availability will be announced in the coming days. To learn more please visit www.wwe.com.



