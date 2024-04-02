Tonight’s WWE Raw took place from the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York and was broadcast on the USA Network. Here are the big news items from the show.

-Michael Cole said on commentary that the participants in the Six-Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania 40 will need to pull down both sets of titles for the match to end. This has led to some speculation that the tag titles will officially be split and each brand will have their own titles once again.

-Hip-Hop legend Lil Wayne will in Philadelphia on WrestleMania weekend and teases a new song.

-WWE will be revealing what city the 2024 Clash and the Castle premium live event will take place on social media tomorrow. The event will take place on June 15th.

-PW Insider is reporting that actress Drew Barrymore will be in attendance at WrestleMania 40.