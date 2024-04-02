AEW releases some talent.

According to PW Insider, the company has cut the Tate Twins (Dalton Castle’s Boys), Anthony Henry, Dasha Fuentes, Gravity, Slim J, Parker Boudreaux, Jose The Assistant, Jorda Johl, and Stu Grayson. Reports are that AEW is currently evaluating their roster and making cuts to benefit both the company and the talents that are being let go. Insider confirms that they are all going to be free agents immediately. As of now, no other talents have been let go but Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated if it happens.

