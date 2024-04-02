WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has revealed the full lineups for each night of WrestleMania 40 on his personal social media account. Below you can see the updated card of matches, as well as what night they will be taking place.

NIGHT ONE:

-The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth “Freakin” Rollins

-Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch (WWE Women’s World Championship Match)

-Gunther vs. Sami Zayn (WWE Intercontinental Championship Match)

-Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

-The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest) (c) vs. #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs. The Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) vs. New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) (WWE Tag Team Championship Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder Match)

-Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi vs. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane)

-Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar and “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio

NIGHT TWO:

-Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes (WWE Universal Championship Match)

-Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match)

-Street Profits & Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross & Authors of Pain (Philadelphia Street Fight Match) – Night Two

-Iyo Sky vs. Bayley (WWE Women’s Championship Match)

-Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens (WWE United States Championship Match)

-LA Knight vs. AJ Styles