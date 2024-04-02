The Rock with some big news.

The Final Boss revealed on Instagram that he will be the one to induct his late grandmother, Lia Maivia, into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. Maivia joins a stacked 2024 class that includes Paul Heyman, The U.S. Express, Muhammad Ali, and Thunderbolt Patterson.

I’m honored to announce, that I will be inducting my grandmother, Lia Maivia, into the @WWE Hall of Fame, class of 2024. One of the first ever female promoters of professional wrestling. She was a trail blazer. She was a protector of our family. She was the real Final Boss.

Speaking of Heyman, it was revealed on this evening’s edition of WWE Raw that Roman Reigns will be the one inducting the Wiseman.

Check it out below.