Tonight’s WWE Raw takes place from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and will air on the USA network. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing spoilers for matches and segments that take place on the show. IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS DO NOT CONTINUE READING.
LINEUP:
-Bloodline segment
-DIY & New Day vs. Judgment Day
-Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed
-Ivy Nile & Maxxine Dupri vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell
-Becky Lynch promo
BACKSTAGE NEWS:
-Natalya vs. Chelsea Green is set to be filmed for WWE Main Event
-Akira vs. Jinder Mahal s set to be filmed for WWE Main Event
-Indus Sher are with Jinder on Main Event.
-Rod Zapata is set to referee the final match of the show.
-WWE is planning to integrate today’s angle with Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley on the MMA Hour into Raw
-Damage CTRL are at the show
-SPOILERSThe main event match is set for two segments
-SPOILER SEGMENT: Chad Gable training Sami Zayn
-SPOILER MATCH: Ricochet vs. Ivar
-SPOILER TAG MATCH: Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark & Tegan Nox vs. Damage CTRL
-SPOILER MAIN EVENT: Seth Rollins vs. Solo Sikoa in a Bloodline rules match
-New Day/DIY vs. Judgment Day get three segments. All other matches get two except for Ivy/Maxxine vs. Candice & Indi