Tonight’s WWE Raw takes place from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and will air on the USA network. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing spoilers for matches and segments that take place on the show. IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS DO NOT CONTINUE READING.

LINEUP:

-Bloodline segment

-DIY & New Day vs. Judgment Day

-Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed

-Ivy Nile & Maxxine Dupri vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

-Becky Lynch promo

BACKSTAGE NEWS:

-Natalya vs. Chelsea Green is set to be filmed for WWE Main Event

-Akira vs. Jinder Mahal s set to be filmed for WWE Main Event

-Indus Sher are with Jinder on Main Event.

-Rod Zapata is set to referee the final match of the show.

-WWE is planning to integrate today’s angle with Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley on the MMA Hour into Raw

-Damage CTRL are at the show

-SPOILERSThe main event match is set for two segments

-SPOILER SEGMENT: Chad Gable training Sami Zayn

-SPOILER MATCH: Ricochet vs. Ivar

-SPOILER TAG MATCH: Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark & Tegan Nox vs. Damage CTRL

-SPOILER MAIN EVENT: Seth Rollins vs. Solo Sikoa in a Bloodline rules match

-New Day/DIY vs. Judgment Day get three segments. All other matches get two except for Ivy/Maxxine vs. Candice & Indi