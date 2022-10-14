WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet and gave props to The Bloodline.

“With Roman, I think he’s doing a pretty good job, and the boys too, The Usos, too,” Rock said.

Rock was also asked about the recent regime change, which saw WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H take over creative following the retirement of former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

“What an interesting shift that the company has gone through this year,” Rock said. “Unexpected in many ways, but when the unexpectations happen in that kind of way, that form or fashion, especially in that business, you gotta have the ability and the agility to pivot, which they have.”

Rock vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been rumored for WrestleMania 39 in April, and you can click here for Rock’s recent comments on Reigns and their match.

Below is Rock’s full “INSIGHT” interview:

