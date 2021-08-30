The Hollywood Reporter reported today that Jungle Cruise will be getting a sequel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be coming back to star in it alongside Emily Blunt.

Director Jaume Collet-Serra and the film’s production team which includes Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions will also be in charge of the movie as well.

It was estimated that Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures spent $200 million to produce and at least $100 million more to market it.

The movie brought in $34 million here in the United States, $27.6 million internationally, and $30 million on Disney+ in its opening weekend. The domestic tally now stands at $100.1 million and $187 million worldwide.