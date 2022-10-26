The daughter of WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has finally made her WWE NXT TV debut.

Tonight’s post-Halloween Havoc edition of NXT saw Simone Johnson debut as Ava Raine, as the fourth member of The Schism. Raine was revealed to be the mystery person in the red hoodie and yellow mask, which has followed The Schism around and earned their trust over the past several weeks.

The segment featured promos from Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, who discussed the mission statement of The Schism and how they are multiple roots to one single tree. Gacy then called on the mystery person to show their true self, to find everlasting unity like Fowler and Reid did. Gacy said now the time has come for the new member to take their next step, to sit under The Schism’s tree and reveal their true self, but they must remember there is no going back.

Raine was met with a loud pop from the WWE Performance Center crowd when she removed her mask to a “take it off!” chant. Raine said the love and acceptance The Schism has shown her has defied any preconceived notion of who she’s supposed to be. She said this finally completes her, and then introduced herself as Ava Raine. The Schism ended the segment with a group hug and big smiles as Gacy declared that this collective of hearts beats together, for the roots of one tree.

WWE announced back in February 2020 that Raine had began training at the Performance Center. It was then announced in May 2020 that she had signed a WWE contract. Raine introduced herself with an in-ring promo back at a NXT live event from Orlando in July of this year, and then publicly reacted to criticism from fans. It was first reported back in May 2021 how the daughter of The Rock was making progress at the WWE Performance Center as the most-improved developmental talent in squats for a period of January – May of that year. She underwent a third knee surgery in September 2020, and has yet to make her in-ring debut it appears.

You can click here for our detailed NXT recap. Below are a few photos and clips from the segment with The Schism:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.