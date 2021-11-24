The Undertaker appeared on WWE’s The Bump this morning and had major praise for Omos, comparing him to the late WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant.

Taker talked about advice he’d give the RAW Superstar, and how he needs to protect one of his biggest assets – his size. Taker also revealed that he’s had talks with Omos, and offered to be just a phone call away if the up & coming WWE Superstar needs him.

“The biggest thing for him… and it’s funny you mentioned him, because I say this… there will never be another Andre, but this guy is as close as we’ve come,” Taker said of Omos. “I mean, and that’s a big statement, but he’s special. Omos is special and the big thing for him to know and to realize is that he is special, and that he’s different than everybody else.

“There’s nobody… you know, the average size of the wrestler in general is smaller than it was, you know, so here’s this guy who’s incredibly athletic and he’s incredibly huge, and he’s just a big, big, strong man. It’s important for him to make sure that he protects that, and sometimes guys don’t understand what that means. He and I have had a couple conversations about what he should do and what he shouldn’t do, and if things get too heated, call me.”

Omos won the 25-Man Battle Royal at WWE Survivor Series this past Sunday.

You can see the clip of Taker discussing Omos below:

"There will never be another Andre, but this guy is as close as we've come… and that's a big statement." – @undertaker on @TheGiantOmos #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/NBLzQajEv1 — WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2021

