Johnny Gargano has reportedly agreed to a one-week extension of his original WWE NXT contract.

As noted, Gargano’s contract was set to expire on Friday, December 3, but he was just announced for the Men’s WarGames match on Sunday, December 5. You can click here for his recent comments on making his WarGames debut.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that Gargano has agreed to a one-week extension of hsi original deal, which will carry him through the WarGames event.

Gargano’s contract now expires on Friday, December 10.

It was reported before that WWE made a strong contract offer for Gargano to remain with the company for multiple years, and word now is that the contract talks have been ongoing. Like Adam Cole earlier this year, WWE sources have spoken highly of Gargano being willing to extend his contract when he’ll likely have other promoters looking to sign him.

Stay tuned for more.

