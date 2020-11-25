During his appearance on The Bump, The Undertaker spoke on the importance of Casket Matches to his career. Here’s what he had to say:

Well yeah, I think those early casket matches were so pivotal in the development of the character because they were so — I mean, you’re talking about the early ’90s. And nothing like that was being done, and just the concept of putting your opponent in a casket. Everybody has their ideas of caskets and some are very squeamish about them, other people, they don’t bother them. But the fact that you’re gonna take your opponent and lock them in a casket. I mean, it just kinda reiterated the fact that the Undertaker character is on a whole other level of what wins and losses look like.

“And I thought those casket matches and the bodybag matches were just crucial to the development of the character, and setting it apart from every other character out there. Because nobody else was doing anything — you know, there were cage matches and there were No DQ matches. But to actually lock your opponent in a casket to win, I mean it really caught people off guard considering the time period in which we did it.