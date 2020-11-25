The feud between Mustafa Ali and Ricochet is continuing on social media.

Ricochet took to Twitter today with a video warning for the leader of RETRIBUTION.

“One man cannot create change,” Ricochet said. “It takes many. Nothing will change unless you are willing to change. Isn’t that right, isn’t that what you told me, Ali? Mustafa Ali. See, listen man, I get it. I understand everything that you’re trying to say. I get it, I understand, because there have been times where I too have felt abandoned by this system, by this corrupt, this failed system. Understand, everything that you’re trying to say… and there have been times, man, there have been times where I have wanted to do what you’re doing right now, and at first I thought maybe I could change your mind, maybe I could save you from going down that path of self destruction.

“But the more I sat and thought about it, the more I understand that I don’t need to save you, I need to be better than you, in the ring, out of the ring, I need to surpass you, and that… that will prove that you’re going about this the wrong way. And how to do that? I guess it starts with me kicking you in the head. I’ll see you soon, Ali. I’ll see you soon.”

Ali responded with a warning of his own.

“My old friend. My mercy won’t last forever,” he wrote.

Ali defeated Ricochet in singles action on the November 9 RAW, which looked like it could be the end of the Ricochet vs. RETRIBUTION feud. The group teamed up the next week to defeat Riddle, Sheamus, Braun Strowman and Keith Lee, but they have not been seen since then.

You can see the posts from Ricochet and Ali below:

My old friend. My mercy won’t last forever. https://t.co/eLyVS3DbLJ — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) November 25, 2020

