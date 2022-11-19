Viscera was a member of the Ministry of Darkness for a long time, but it wasn’t because of his in-ring work.

The Undertaker served as the group’s leader from its founding in October 1998 until its separation in September 1999, when the Phenom took a break from WWE programming.

Paul Bearer, the Acolytes, the Brood, and Mideon were among the group’s members. The group ultimately merged with the Corporation to become the Corporate Ministry.

Speaking in an interview with Monte & The Pharoah, Ministry alum Mideon claimed Taker wanted him in the group because he didn’t didn’t want to face him.

“He was a giant human being, but he was a little reckless sometimes. When ‘Taker was doing The Ministry, ‘Taker was like, ‘We’re gonna bring Viscera in.’ I’m like, ‘Why?’ He goes, ‘Then we don’t have to work with him.’ I was like, ‘F*cking genius!’”

h/t – Sportskeeda