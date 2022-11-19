Speaking on his Monday Mailbag courtesy of AdFreeShows, Mike Chioda spoke about a wide range of topics.

During it, he looked back on Goldberg vs. The Undertaker at WWE Super Showdown. It was a rough match that all started when Goldberg knocked himself silly after headbutting the locker room door.

“The last one, pretty much, I did was Undertaker and Goldberg in Saudi Arabia. Thank God we got through it. So, that match was, you know, because [Goldberg] had gassed himself. He did [the head injury] first. He did it first, but he struggled and it got worse as the match went on.”

“So, and I was just communicating with Taker right then at that point. So Taker was totally in control at that point and he was taking care of him. He was taking care of Goldberg good … That was something that could’ve really, really gone f*cking wrong.”