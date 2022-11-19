NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World.
The show will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:
KEITA vs. Peter Avalon
Blake Christian & Mascara Dorada vs. El Phantasmo & Chris Bey
Homicide vs. Tom Lawlor
This week on #njpwSTRONG!
Finally one on one, Tom Lawlor vs Homicide!
Mascara Dorada and Blake Christian face El Phantasmo and Chris Bey!
Peter Avalon faces Keita!
Saturday 8/7c on NJPW World and FITE!https://t.co/NGIBAsOlz1 pic.twitter.com/JPMTgZ9mGX
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 15, 2022