The legendary Undertaker recently caught up with TMZ to discuss a possible Presidential run for the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, where the Deadman claims he would support his old rival if he did indeed decide to give the White House a try. Highlights of his interview can be found below.

How the Rock works hard and believes it could lead to a run in politics:

That man works his tail off and he dives in wholeheartedly in everything that he does and if he gets his mindset that he wants to make a run at politics, ya know what? I think he’ll do it.

Believes the Rock could unify the country:

I think so. He’s so charming, he’s so witty, I think he can be the uniter that people are looking for. I know that he has the charisma. Maybe all it would take would be one eyebrow, and he’d look at the left, raise the eyebrow. Look at the right, raise an eyebrow and hit ’em with ‘the People’s Elbow.’

Says he’ll support him no matter what: