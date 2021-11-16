The legendary Undertaker recently spoke with the CW 33 in Dallas about a wide variety of topics, which included the Deadman’s thoughts on WrestleMania, where he calls headlining the showcase of the immortals the greatest compliment a pro-wrestler can receive. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says that the job of a wrestler is to draw money whether your a face or a heel:

“You had to be able to do one of two things. You either have to make people love you or you’ve got to make them hate you. It doesn’t matter which one because they’re gonna pay money. They’re either going to pay to see you kick someone’s butt or they’re gonna pay money to see you get your butt kicked.”

Says the greatest compliment a wrestler can get is headlining WrestleMania:

“Wrestlemania is the equivalent to our industry as the Super Bowl is to the NFL. You work your tail off all year so you’re on the card at Wrestlemania. That’s kinda your first goal. ‘I want to be on the card at Wrestlemania.’ Ultimately, I think the greatest compliment that you can get is to be the Main Event at Wrestlemania. Wrestlemania 38 is going to be the most stupendous two-night Wrestlemania in history.”