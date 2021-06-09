The legendary Undertaker recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about current Universal champion Roman Reigns, where the Deadman stated that he is super proud of the steps the Tribal Chief has made in his career, even teasing that a feud between the two of them now would be “something special.” Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he’s super proud of where Reigns is at now in his career:

“I’m so proud of where he is. The night of Survivor Series [in November], I went up to Roman and Jey [Uso] and said, ‘This is the most compelling story that we’ve done in a while.’ And where he’s been able to take it, it’s so good. It’s not forced. Roman is hitting on all cylinders.”

Wishes he could work a program with him now:

“I think he’s a great heel—coldhearted, calculated. There is a compelling backstory and you still feel the tension when Roman appears. Like I said, I’m really proud of him. I wish I had the gas in the tank to work a program with him now. It would definitely be something special.”