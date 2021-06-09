IMPACT star Matt Cardona recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss his current feud with GCW champion and deathmatch king Nick Gage. During the interview Cardona reminds fans that he beat cancer twice in his life, and feels pretty confident he can survive a match with Gage despite being somewhat afraid. Highlights are below.

How his feud with Nick Gage began:

I don’t know how it started on social media. A fan tweet something and I responded. It got kind of personal and I was like, ‘Dude, I don’t want to do this deathmatch stuff.’ That’s not my style at all. He kept calling me out and calling me out. They even promoted me for one of their shows when clearly I had a booking somewhere else. The whole crowd was chanting [F*** You Ryder]. At one point, I have to stand up for myself. I have to be a man and shut him up.

Says he’s been through worse things than a deathmatch, including beating cancer:

Deathmatch wrestling, I respect the hell out of it. It’s not for me or my style, but when I dropped him with the DDT, I sliced my elbow on the glass. I’m doing the offensive move. There’s no doubt that it’s dangerous and real. I was walking to the back wondering where the blood was coming from, and it was coming from me. Am I crazy for getting involved? Probably. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t afraid, but I’ve been through worse than a deathmatch with Nick Gage. He says he’s been locked up, I was locked up in WWE for over a decade. I beat cancer twice. I’m certainly sure I can survive Nick Gage.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)