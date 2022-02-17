Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Ross and Marshall Von Erich will collide with Rick and Kerry Morton at the February 26th SuperFight event from the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Full details, including an updated look at the show’s card, can be found below.

Two of wrestling’s most iconic families will collide for the first-time ever as MLW has signed Ross and Marshall Von Erich vs. Ricky & Kerry Morton for Saturday, February 26 at MLW SuperFight hosted by the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

What happens when two of the sport’s most storied wrestling families collide in Charlotte? We’ll find out as the Von Erichs face the father and son duo of Ricky and Kerry Morton!

With both teams roots in wrestling dating back three generations, this is a family affair with bragging rights on the line as both look to get a crack at the World Tag Team Championship and define their respective legacy in the annals of wrestling history forever.

With both the Von Erichs and Mortons having a mutual respect for the other, this is a battle of generations and competitiveness. Is it the Rock & Roll Express’ Ricky Morton and his son the better tag team or is it the Von Erich Boys?

Will the combination of experience and youth ride the Mortons to title town? Will the Von Erichs continue their march towards a second title reign? Find out Saturday night, February 26 in Charlotte at MLW SuperFight!

Buy your tickets at MLWLive.com. The 2022 edition of MLW SuperFight will feature three title bouts, some big debuts and even shocking returns to the league. More details on the card will be forthcoming in the days and weeks ahead.

MLW makes its Charlotte debut Saturday night February 26 at the historic Grady Cole Center with MLW: SuperFight. The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

CARD:

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Davey Richards

🪜Stairway to Hell🔥

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

Killer Kross arrives in MLW

Von Erichs vs. Ricky & Kerry Morton

🐉Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat enters MLW!

👊Grudge Match!

nZo vs. KC Navarro

4-Way for National Openweight Championship:

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Matt Cross vs. ACH vs. Calvin Tankman

🇲🇽Mixed Trios Match🇲🇽

Puma King, Octagon Jr., & Mystery Man vs. Arez, Gino Medina, & Mini Abismo Negro

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Cesar Duran

World Tag Team Champions 5150 with Konnan

“The Judge” EJ Nduka

Myron Reed

TJP

Plus MORE athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

Opening its doors in 1929, Charlotte’s Grady Cole Center has been a destination for professional wrestling for over 70 years. The home of Jim Crockett Promotions for decades, few arenas have hosted as many memorable matches and championship bouts as the Grady Cole Center.

The venue is located at:

310 N Kings Dr.

Charlotte, NC 28204

Adjacent parking lots and garages provide ample parking.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment. One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available worldwide in YouTube, FITE.tv and beIN Sports.