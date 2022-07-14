The PG era of WWE RAW is reportedly coming to an end.

WWE is set to move RAW from a TV-PG rating to a TV-14 rating beginning with next Monday’s live episode, according to Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian.

It was noted that this will be the new TV content rating for RAW moving forward, which puts an end to the PG era.

WWE RAW first moved from TV-PG to TV-14 in 1997 with the Attitude Era. WWE shifted back to a TV-PG rating in July 2008.

There’s no word yet on if WWE SmackDown will also move to TV-14. SmackDown has had a TV-PG rating since it premiered in August 1999.

The TV Parental Guidelines Monitoring Board at TVguidelines.org describes TV-PG programming as, “Parental Guidance Suggested: This program contains material that parents may find unsuitable for younger children. Many parents may want to watch it with their younger children. The theme itself may call for parental guidance and/or the program may contain one or more of the following: some suggestive dialogue (D), infrequent coarse language (L), some sexual situations (S), or moderate violence (V).”

The organization then describes TV-14 content as, “Parents Strongly Cautioned: This program contains some material that many parents would find unsuitable for children under 14 years of age. Parents are strongly urged to exercise greater care in monitoring this program and are cautioned against letting children under the age of 14 watch unattended. This program may contain one or more of the following: intensely suggestive dialogue (D), strong coarse language (L), intense sexual situations (S), or intense violence (V).”

Monday’s RAW will air live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. Logan Paul’s return to TV is the only item announced for the show as of this writing.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.