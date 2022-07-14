WWE NXT UK Results 7/14/22

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Teoman w/Die Familie vs. Oliver Carter

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Chain grappling exchange. Hammerlock Exchange. Teoman applies a side headlock. Carter rolls Teoman over for a two count. Carter with a waist lock go-behind. Teoman decks Carter with a back elbow smash. Teoman applies a wrist lock. Carter kicks Teoman in the chest. Carter with a deep arm-drag. Carter applies an arm-bar. Carter hammers down on the left shoulder of Teoman. Carter avoids the ground and pound attack. Carter mocks Teoman. Carter with another arm-drag/arm-bar combination. Teoman backs Carter into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Carter ducks a clothesline from Teoman. Carter slaps Teoman in the ribs. Carter punches Teoman in the back. Teoman stomps on the left foot of Carter. Teoman whips Carter across the ring. Carter with a Headscissors Takeover. Carter drives his elbow into the midsection of Teoman. Carter with an Overhead Kick. Carter gets distracted by Dempsey.

Teoman attacks Carter from behind. Teoman repeatedly stomps on Carter’s back. Carter with heavy bodyshots. Carter with a forearm smash. Teoman dropkicks the left knee of Carter. Teoman transitions into a ground and pound attack. Teoman with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Teoman applies a rear chin lock. Carter attacks the midsection of Teoman. Teoman delivers a gut punch. Teoman goes back to the rear chin lock. Carter gets back to a vertical base. Carter with forearm shivers. Teoman kicks Carter in the gut. Teoman whips Carter across the ring. Teoman applies The Sleeper Hold. Teoman with a forearm shot across the back of Carter. Teoman stomps on Carter’s back. Teoman with an elbow smash. Carter is displaying his fighting spirit. Teoman kicks Carter in the gut. Teoman hammers down on the back of Carter’s neck.

Teoman whips Carter across the ring. Teoman reapplies The Sleeper Hold. Carter with The Quebrada. Carter with two lariats. Carter thrust kicks the midsection of Teoman. Teoman avoids The Scissors Kick. Carter with a flying forearm smash. Carter with a roll through escape. Carter drops Teoman with The Scissors Kick for a two count. Teoman kicks Carter into the turnbuckles. Teoman rolls Carter over with a handful of tights for a two count. Teoman with The Sliding Forearm for a two count. Carter denies The Evil Eye. Carter with a Rolling Capo Kick. Teoman sends Carter to the ring apron. Carter blasts Dempsey with The PK. The referee gets distracted by Raja. Carter with an Apron Enzuigiri. Carter with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Carter connects with The Spinning Wheel Kick to pickup the victory. After the match, Die Familie gangs up on Carter. Teoman plants Carter with The EVIL Eye.

Winner: Oliver Carter via Pinfall

– Trent Seven attacked Sam Gradwell at the NXT UK Performance Centre.

– Sarray challenges Meiko Satomura to a singles match. Emilia McKenzie denied Nina Samuels interview request.

– Mark Andrews & Wild Boar are planning to takedown Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen and bring the NXT UK Tag Team Titles back to the UK.

– Next week on NXT UK, Fallon Henley will battle Isla Dawn. Dave Mastiff will collide with Josh Morrell.

Second Match: Amale vs. Stevie Turner

Blair Davenport joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Amale goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Turner holds onto the ropes. Amale dodges The Running Boot. Amale rolls Turner over for a one count. Amale applies a front face lock. Turner grabs a side headlock. Amale whips Turner across the ring. Turner drops Amale with a shoulder tackle. Amale drops down on the canvas. Turner ducks under two clotheslines from Amale. Amale with a Jumping NeckBreaker. Amale with a low dropkick. Amale blocks a boot from Turner. Turner nails Amale with The Pump Kick. Turner is putting the boots to Amale. Turner with clubbing blows to Amale’s back. Turner kicks Amale in the face.

Turner is choking Amale with her knee. Turner with a Running Boot. Turner with a running knee lift for a two count. Amale attacks the midsection of Turner. Turner punches Amale in the back. Turner applies the cravate. Turner drops Amale with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Amale denies The Uranage Slam. Turner drives her knee into the midsection of Amale. Amale reverses out of the irish whip from Turner. Turner kicks Amale in the face. Amale clotheslines Turner. Amale with a polish hammer. Amale with a corner clothesline. Amale follows that with a Running Bulldog for a two count. Amale blocks a boot from Turner. Amale with a knee lift. Amale nails Turner with The Face Wash. Amale connects with The Hope Breaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Amale via Pinfall

Third Match: Noam Dar (c) vs. Mark Coffey For The WWE NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship

FIRST ROUND

Sha Samuels is barred from the ringside area. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Dar walks into the ropes which forces the break. Coffey tells Dar to bring it. Strong lockup. Dar backs Coffey into the ropes. Coffey avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Coffey with a waist lock takedown. Dar grabs a side headlock. Coffey applies a wrist lock. Dar kicks the left hamstrings of Coffey. Coffey decks Dar with a back elbow smash. Coffey side steps two soccer kicks. Coffey dodges another Roundhouse Kick. Dar applies a side headlock. Coffey whips Dar across the ring. Dar runs into Coffey. Coffey applies a side headlock. Dar sends Coffey into the ropes. Coffey drops Dar with a shoulder tackle. Coffey with a deep arm-drag. Dar denies The Gator Lock. Quick Palm Strike Exchange after time expired.

SECOND ROUND

Coffey dodges The Nova Roller. Coffey makes Dar tap out to The Gator Lock.

THIRD ROUND

Coffey rolls Dar over for a two count. Dar goes for the trip, but Coffey counters waist lock. Dar sends Coffey across the ring. Coffey clotheslines Dar. Coffey with a Back Body Drop. Coffey with a Running Hip Attack. Coffey follows that with a Diving Bulldog for a two count. Dar heads to the ring apron. Dar with a forearm smash. Dar kicks the left knee of Coffey. Dar with a Discus Back Elbow Smash. Coffey avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Dar drops Coffey with The Spinning Back Fist for a two count. Dar is putting the boots to Coffey. Dar with clubbing mid-kicks for a two count. Dar fish hooks Coffey. Dar kicks out the legs of Coffey after time expired. Dar goes for The Nova Roller, but the referee gets in the way.

FOURTH ROUND

Dar goes for the ankle pick, but Coffey rolls him over for a two count. Coffey applies a waist lock. Dar with a back elbow smash. Dar kicks the left knee of Coffey. Dar repeatedly kicks Coffey in the face. Dar makes Coffey tap out to The Champagne Super Knee Bar. Dar refuses to let go of the hold. The referee admonishes Dar who continues to look for cheap shots after the conclusion of every round.

FIFTH ROUND

Dar with a Corner Dropkick for a two count. Dar kicks the left hamstring of Coffey. Coffey kicks Dar in the chest. Coffey catches Dar in mid-air. Coffey with The Big Boot. Coffey with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Dar collapses in the corner. Dar slaps Coffey in the face. Dar side steps Coffey into the turnbuckles. Dar with The Running Pump Kick. Dar ducks a clothesline from Coffey. Coffey goes for The Northern Lights Suplex, but Dar counters with The Guillotine Choke. Coffey with a Vertical Suplex. Forearm Exchange. Dar with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Coffey tees off on Dar. Short-Arm Reversal by Coffey. Coffey blocks a boot from Dar. Dar with a downward elbow strike. Dar dodges The Running Boot. Dar kicks out the legs of Coffey. Dar ascends to the top turnbuckle. Coffey delivers The SuperPlex as time expires.

SIXTH ROUND

Dar lures Coffey to the outside to take time off the clock. Dar goes back to The Champagne Super Knee Bar. Dar decks Coffey with a back elbow smash. Dar with The Roundhouse Kick for a two count. Coffey with a double sledge. Coffey applies The Gator Lock. Dar grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Dar exits the ring. Dar rocks Coffey with a forearm smash. Coffey inadvertently chops the steel ring post. Dar connects with The Nova Roller on the floor. Coffey gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Dar with a Discus Back Elbow Smash for a two count. Coffey responds with a forearm smash. Coffey with an Inside Out Lariat. Coffey with a Full Nelson Slam. Coffey plants Dar with The Sliding Forearm to pickup the victory. After the match, Coffey celebrates with his brother Joe to close the show.

Winner: New WWE NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion, Mark Coffey (2-1) via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 318 of The Hoots Podcast