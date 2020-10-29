The Young Bucks released a statement on their Twitter earlier today explaining the new stipulation they added to their tag team championship showdown against FTR at the November 7th Full Gear pay per view. The brothers Jackson revealed on last night’s episode of Dynamite that if they don’t win at Full Gear, they will never challenge for the titles again.

In the statement the Bucks talk about how they’ve done nothing but fail since AEW launched, and hope that with their backs against the wall they can finally overcome their obstacles.

There’s so much more to this than just a ‘dream match.’ It’s the impossible match that nobody saw ever happening & it’s been brewing for years. It’s the clash of two polar opposite styles. They think they’re the best at what they do & we think we’re the best. They’re a throwback, retro team. While we have fought for years to usher in new ideas. But most importantly for us, this is a story about overcoming failure. We failed in the tag team tournament. We failed in our tag team title match against SCU. We failed in our tag team title match against Hangman & Kenny. We failed in the tag team gauntlet. It’s time to put ourselves in a no fail situation. Our backs are now against the wall & we’ve got to bet on ourselves. If we don’t win, we’ll never challenge for the Tag Titles ever again. No more failing.

Check it out below.