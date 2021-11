The Young Bucks won’t be wrestling for the foreseeable future as Matt Jackson said on Being The Elite that they aren’t currently medically cleared to wrestle.

Matt noted that he’s dealing with a neck injury while Nick is dealing with a bruised heel. It’s unclear exactly how long they’ll be out of action.

They most recently worked a match when they teamed with Adam Cole to take on Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, & Luchasaurus in a falls count anywhere match at the Full Gear pay-per-view event.