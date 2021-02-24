Former WWE and Impact Wrestling talent Thea Trinidad (Zelina Vega) has revealed her new look.

Trinidad took to Twitter and Instagram this afternoon to reveal a new hairstyle as she apparently heads to Los Angeles to do some film work.

“Good morning gamers [red heart emoji] [black heart emoji] New hurrr right thurrrrr,” she wrote with the quick selfie video seen below.

She then posted a selfie photo that indicated she was flying from Florida to Los Angeles to do some acting.

She captioned the photo, “Aaand, action!”

Trinidad recently had her 90-day non-compete clause with WWE expire. There have been rumors on a possible run with AEW, but nothing has been confirmed. Trinidad continues to focus on her YouTube and Twitch gaming channels, and seems to be finding some success and a new following there.

Stay tuned for more on Trinidad’s pro wrestling future and acting projects. You can see her related posts from Twitter and Instagram below:

