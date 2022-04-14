WWE star Theory recently appeared on the My Love Letter To Pro Wrestling podcast to discuss his loss to Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38, and what it was like working with the legendary Stone Cold Steve Austin moments after the match ended. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

Says he didn’t find out he was going to have a segment with Steve Austin until the second day of WrestleMania 38:

“I’m walking down the hall, and this is the second day of WrestleMania, we’re a few hours away from the show. Stone Cold is getting ready to get on a golf cart because the arena is so big and they’re driving him around. He had someone driving him around and he stopped and was talking to someone. I was like, ‘I have to introduce myself, this is my first time meeting Stone Cold,’ I introduced myself and he hangs onto my hand, looks me in the eyes, and is like, ‘I’ll be seeing you later tonight.’ I’m like, ‘What?’ It was pretty cool. A little bit later, I got pulled aside and it was super private, but basically what was going to happen, and I was like, ‘wait, what? What’s going on?’”

Reveals the backstage reaction to Vince McMahon taking the worst Stunner ever:

“It was really cool. When Mr. McMahon walked to the back, everyone was screaming at him. It was a lot of the female wrestlers, they were screaming at him and messing with him. He was like, ‘Okay, okay.’ It was proud, like being proud of your dad. Pat comes through and everyone was proud of what we did out there and everyone enjoyed it. You know it went well when everyone in the back enjoyed it. It was awesome. Even days after and now, hearing so much about it, you know you made that WrestleMania moment, which is really cool to me.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)