Tuesday’s taped Impact Wrestling episode, featuring the return of AEW World Champion Kenny Omega with Eddie Edwards vs. Karl Anderson in the main event, drew 116,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show drew a 0.04 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This week’s Impact ranked #146 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo, and ranked #135 for the night on cable in viewership.

These numbers are down from last week’s post-Sacrifice episode, which drew 146,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the key demo. Last week’s episode ranked #135 on the Cable Top 150 and #135 for the night in viewership.

Impact drew its lowest viewership of the year this week. The last first-run Impact episode to do this bad was the November 3 show, which drew 116,000 viewers. Before that the September 8 show drew 78,000 viewers. The December 29 show did draw 103,000 viewers but that was a Best Of 2020 episode.

This week’s Impact viewership is down 20.6% from last week, while the 18-49 rating is even with last week.

This week’s Impact viewership was down 32.6% from the same week in 2020.

Curse of Oak Island on History Channel topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.52 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, drawing 3.181 million viewers. Curse of Oak Island also topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.181 million viewers.

This Is Us on NBC topped the night in the 18-49 demographic for network TV with a 0.88 rating. NCIS on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with 5.694 million viewers.

Below is our 2021 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker, along with the top 5 moments from this week’s show:

January 5 Episode: 148,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 12 Episode: 161,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 147,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 26 Episode: 186,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 2 Episode: 173,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 153,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 197,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-No Surrender episode)

February 23 Episode: 170,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 134,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 144,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 16 Episode: 146,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Sacrifice episode)

March 23 Episode: 116,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode:

2020 Total: 8.010 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode

