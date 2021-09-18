AEW has announced more matches for next week’s Rampage: Grand Slam episode.

Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki in a lights out match, Lucha Bros, Santana, and Ortiz vs. Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade in an eight-man tag team match, and Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford has been added.

Here are the other matches previously announced for the show from Arthur Ashe Stadium:

CM Punk vs. Will Hobbs.

FTR vs. Sting & Darby Allin.

Christian Cage & Jurrasic Express vs. Young Bucks & Adam Cole.

Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky.