AEW has announced more matches for next week’s Rampage: Grand Slam episode.
Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki in a lights out match, Lucha Bros, Santana, and Ortiz vs. Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade in an eight-man tag team match, and Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford has been added.
Here are the other matches previously announced for the show from Arthur Ashe Stadium:
CM Punk vs. Will Hobbs.
FTR vs. Sting & Darby Allin.
Christian Cage & Jurrasic Express vs. Young Bucks & Adam Cole.
Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky.