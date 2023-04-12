Roxanne Perez will return to the ring on next week’s WWE NXT as she faces Zoey Stark.

This week’s NXT featured a backstage segment where Perez found new friends in Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. Perez said she needed a quick break after the title loss at Stand & Deliver, but now she’s back and ready to regain the title. Stark then interrupted to mock Perez. Perez said Stark is the perfect example of why people aren’t open and honest about their anxiety, adding that Stark doesn’t get it and doesn’t try to understand it. Perez then declared that she has the strength to beat Stark next week.

NXT North American Champion Wes Lee will defend against Charlie Dempsey next week.

Last night’s NXT featured a backstage segment where Dempsey and Drew Gulak interrupted an interview with Lee. The two sides had words and Lee told Dempsey he could have a title shot if he just asked. Dempsey wondered how Lee will fly around the ring when his ligaments are town.

NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus will also be in action next week as they defend against The Creed Brothers and The Dyad in a Triple Threat.

This week’s NXT saw The Schism confront Gallus as they taunted Tank Ledger backstage. Earlier in the night, The Creed Brothers made it known that they are once again focused on the titles. Joe Coffey went on to defeat Ledger, but a post-match brawl broke out with The Dyad, The Creeds and Gallus.

Below are related clips from last night’s show:

NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT A Triple Threat Match for the NXT Tag Team Championship! pic.twitter.com/bIFg0dd70V — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 12, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.