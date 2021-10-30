New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing three more matchups for the November 13th Battle In The Valley event, which takes place from the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, California. NJPW has added Juice Robinson vs. new IMPACT world champion Moose, Josh Alexander vs. Yuya Uemura, and a tag team bout between Chris Dickinson and Brody King and Bateman and Misterioso. Updated card is below.

-Jay White versus Tomohiro Ishii for the IWGP NEVER Openweight championship

-Moose versus Juice Robinson

-Josh Alexander versus Yuya Uemura

-Chris Dickinson/Brody King versus Bateman/Misterioso

-Will Ospreay versus Ren Narita

-Clark Connors/Karl Fredericks versus TJP/Jeff Cobb

-Rocky Romero/David Finlay/Fred Rosser/Alex Zayne versus “Team Filthy”

-Kazuchika Okada in action