WWE SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair recently took to Twitter and shared a GIF from an old Saturday Night Live sketch featuring Kristen Wiig and Fred Armisen, where both characters scream “I heard a rumor I heard a rumor” during an edition of Weekend Update.

The Queen is obviously commenting on the weeks long reports that have surfaced about her that originally stemmed from the backstage incident she had with Becky Lynch following their awkward title exchange on last week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Flair was also supposed to be making the media rounds this week but WWE pulled her from all appearances.

Last night Flair defeated Shotzi Blackheart in singles-action. You can see her tweet below.