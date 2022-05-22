AEW women’s champion Thunder Rosa recently spoke with Forbes to hype up next Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view, where Rosa defends the gold against number one contender, Serena Deeb. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says she doesn’t want to be wrestling anymore after 45:

“I’m going to wrestle as long as possible, but I don’t think I want to be wrestling after I’m 45. I know some of my peers at that age and they’re still wrestling. I personally don’t want to because it’s very taxing on your body.”

Thinks she can keep going at this pace but plans to scale back for health reasons:

“I can wrestle to the caliber, to the level that I’ve been wrestling at, for another three to four years… But I also have to scale back and take care of my body.”