AEW superstar Thunder Rosa recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss a wide range of topics, including how grateful Rosa is to be working with AEW President Tony Khan, and how she hopes to have a future showdown with former NXT women’s champion and current free agent in the wrestling industry, Ember Moon. Highlights are below.

On wanting to work with Ember Moon:

“Ember Moon. I have not had the opportunity to work with her. She’s one of the Dallas veterans, I mean Texas veterans,” Rosa said. “She worked for so long in NXT and I don’t think they gave her the platform she deserved. Because she’s so good and so underrated. So, hopefully, I get the opportunity to work with her. It would be a banger.”

Thankful for Tony Khan:

“I just want to say I am really thankful that I found somebody like Tony Khan. To believe in what I can bring to a company like this. I don’t think that if he didn’t see what my team and my husband and everybody has seen. I wouldn’t be able to be where I am right now, I was given so many tools and so many opportunities and such a great platform,” Rosa said. “I am so blessed that I get to surround myself with positive people that want the best for me and want to see me succeed. I don’t think I would have done this by myself.”

