AEW superstar and former women’s champion Thunder Rosa shared an update on her injury recovery during the latest edition of her Vlog, which saw La Mera Mera reveal that she’s been able to begin lifting weights again. Rosa has been out of action since September and was forced to officially relinquish her women’s title prior to AEW’s ALL OUT pay-per-view, where she was reportedly booked to lose to Toni Storm, who ended up winning the gold anyway.

Says she has started lifting weights again:

The recovery is going really well. I just, this week, I was just able to do squats with a two-pound dumbbell. I haven’t done any lifting for the last four or five months, which is huge.

Adds that she has not been able to get back into the ring, but that these improvements are huge milestones:

Two weeks ago, I was able to do a 5K, which I walked half the way, cause I’m not allowed to run. I can jog, that’s pretty much it. Those are big milestones for me. I have not been able to be in the ring yet, so we’re working on that.

