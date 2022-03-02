Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that tickets for the July 16th event from Cicero Stadium in Chicago are now on sale. Full details, including what stars are set to appear at the show, can be found below.

Tickets are now on sale for Major League Wrestling’s return to Chicago at http://www.MLWgo.com. MLW returns for the first time in over two years on July 16 with a FUSION TV taping Cicero Stadium.

As a thank you to Chicago fans, this event will be a special fan appreciation event with tickets starting at $10 at MLWgo.com.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

LA Park

Jacob Fatu

Davey Richards

King Muertes

Aramis

Arez

Cesar Duran

Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout

EJ Nduka

Calvin Tankman

Mads Krugger

Microman

National Openweight Champion Alex Kane with Mr. Thomas

Myron Reed

World Tag Team Champions 5150 with Konnan

Hijo de LA Park

LA Park Jr.

Gnarls Garvin

Gino Medina

Savio Vega

More matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for first row ticket holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities.

No refunds or exchanges.

PARKING

There are parking lots across the street as well as street parking readily available.

MORE ABOUT CICERO STADIUM:

An institution in fighting for decades, Cicero Stadium is conveniently located 8 miles from downtown Chicago and very close to the Pink Line. You can get to it from both Interstate Highways 290 and 55.

There is stadium seating, which means there is virtually no bad seat in the stadium.

The venue is located at: 1909 S Laramie Ave Cicero, IL 60804

DRIVING DIRECTIONS:

From Interstate 290, take the Laramie exit heading South and travel 6 blocks. The Stadium will be on the left and you can find parking both North and South of the venue for only $5. From Interstate 55, take the Cicero exit and head north until 22nd Street. Take a left and then a right on S. Laramie Ave. Travel three blocks to Cicero Stadium and parking is both north and south of the venue for $5.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION:

Take the CTA Pink Line to the last stop (54th/Cermak) going South. The station is located between 54th Avenue and Laramie Avenue, just north of Cermak Rd. Walk two blocks north and you’re at the Stadium.

Set a reminder for March 1 at 10am and get tickets starting at $10 at MLWgo.com and Eventbrite.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment. One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available worldwide in YouTube, FITE.tv and beIN Sports.