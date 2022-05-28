The official Starrcast account announced that tickets for Ric Flar’s Last Match have sold out in under 24 hours.

It’s been announced the match will happen on July 31 at the Starrcast event in Nashville, TN. The rumor is it will be FTR & Flair vs. Rock N’ Roll Express and a mystery partner.

There will be other matches on the card. Starrcast tweeted:

“💎 SOLD OUT 💎 Whether you like it or you don’t like it, learn to love it, because The Nature Boy is STILL the best thing goin’ today! Ric Flair’s Last Match has officially SOLD OUT in under 24 hours! Pre-order NOW courtesy of or friends at @FiteTV! 📺: http://STARRCAST.com”