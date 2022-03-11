On Friday, tickets will go on sale for three upcoming AEW events.

On June 1st from Los Angeles, CA at The Forum, AEW will hold the Double or Nothing fallout episode of Dynamite. Two nights later on June 3rd, they will be in Ontario, California at the Toyota Arena for Rampage. Also, they will hold a live Dynamite and tape Rampage in Detroit, MI at the Little Caesars Arena on June 29th. Finally, AEW will host Dynamite and Rampage on May 4 in Baltimore, MD at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena.

Fans can get the tickets for the shows, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com.