Becky Lynch defeated Trish Stratus in a Steel Cage Match at WWE Payback 2023 earlier this month in their blowoff match.

NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton expressed her admiration for the Steel Cage Match while appearing on last week’s WWE’s The Bump.

“Honestly, that match was insane. I feel like that was one of the best cage matches of all time. Every time that I thought it was going to end, it didn’t. They definitely got me. I just thought it was an amazing match. It was so cool to see in person and hearing the crowd, it was insane. And I hope to have a moment like that one day.”

