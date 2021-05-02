Tony Deppen is your new Ring of Honor Television champion.

Deppen defeated former title-holder “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams on this past week’s episode of ROH TV, which premiered in syndication and will be available to watch for some fans beginning this Monday. Deppen responded to a fan’s tweet to confirm the title switch and writes, “Cats out of the bag. Oh and I’m still an INDEPENDENT WRESTLER.”

Cats out of the bag. Oh and I’m still an INDEPENDENT WRESTLER https://t.co/ZaoE1vHp72 — Tony Deppen (@Tony_Deppen) May 2, 2021

This ended Williams near two month reign after he won the belt at the 19th Anniversary pay per view from Dragon Lee. Meanwhile this marks Deppen’s first gold in ROH. He is currently a member of the Violence Unlimited group along with Brodie Lee, Chris Dickinson, and Homicide.