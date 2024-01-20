The lineup for the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX is starting to take shape.

As noted, WWE announced Austin Theory vs. Carmelo Hayes, as well as a face-to-face segment between The Final Testament and the trio of Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits for next week’s show.

Additionally, the company confirmed The Kabuki Warriors will be challenging Kayden Carter & Katana Chance for the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships on next week’s show, and that Carlito will be going one-on-one against Santos Escobar.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.