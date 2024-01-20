A-Town Down is returning to the ring.

Next week.

During this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, former WWE United States Champion Austin Theory made his first television appearance since suffering a concussion on last week’s SmackDown.

As noted, Theory and Carmelo Hayes were involved in a scary spot on last Friday’s show, which saw their match stopped immediately in its’ tracks after the two collided heads and smacked the canvas with authority after a top-rope high-spot gone wrong.

After returning to the ring on this week’s NXT, Carmelo Hayes seemed to be good to go, whereas Theory was expected to be out of action for at least this week due to the aforementioned concussion.

In a backstage segment on this week’s show, Hayes was confronted by the returning Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, when he extended a challenge for the two to run it back on next week’s show. Theory turned it down, but once again, Waller accepted on his behalf.

Later in the show, the Hayes-Theory rematch was confirmed for next week’s two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show.