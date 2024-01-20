The Final Testament and The Pride are going face-to-face.

Next Friday night.

During this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits, collectively known as The Pride, appeared in a video package that aired as a segment on the show.

The package saw “The All Mighty” address the recent attack by the newly formed faction known as The Final Testament.

The group, which consists of Karrion Kross, Scarlett, the Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering, appeared in a separate video segment later in the show where they challenged Lashley and the Profits to meet them face-to-face next week on SmackDown, where Kross vowed to prove who the real “All Mighty” ones are.