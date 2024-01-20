Some big names highlight this week’s edition of Rampage!

Penta el Zero Miedo vs. Anthony Henry

Matt Sydal vs. Chris Jericho

Kris Statlander vs. Queen Aminata

Jeff Hardy vs. Darby Allin

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Rampage 1/19/24

From the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina. Excalibur,

Match #1. Chris Jericho vs. Matt Sydal

Sydal ducks a pair of clotheslines and sends Jericho reeling with a tieres and a clothesline over the top rope. Baseball slide by Sydal to the floor and a running knee off the apron. Meteora by Sydal back inside the ring gets a long two count. Sydal hits the ropes and runs into a huge lariat. Sydal fires back with some round kicks but Jericho hits a double leg and sinks in the Walls of Jericho. Sydal fights to the ropes and a double jump dropkick by Jericho sends Sydal to the floor. Back inside the ring and Sydal ducks another clothesline and Sydal delivers a series of kicks. Jericho goes up top for an axe handle but Sydal meets him with an anti-air knee to the face. Two count. Sydal goes up top and Jericho follows, but Sydal hits a sunset flip powerbomb. Two count. Double jump by Sydal and Jericho catches him with a Codebreaker. Two count. Chops by Jericho but Sydal rolls him up for two. Lionsault by Jericho but Sydal gets the knees up. Air Raid Crash by Sydal gets two. Sydal goes up top but Jericho is there once again, and Jericho brings him back in with a top rope hurricanrana. Judas Effect by Jericho and this one is over.

Winner: Chris Jericho

Rating: **1/2. Nice win for the young up and comer Jericho.

After the match, Takeshita charges Jericho and a pull apart brawl ensues.

Matt Menard joins the commentary table.

Match #2. Penta el Zero Miedo vs. Anthony Henry

ZERO FEAR by Penta. Henry tries a back shoulder roll and Penta kicks the stomach. Penta misses a splash in the corner and Henry connects with a Backstabber. Running double knees in the corner by Henry and a German suplex. Punt by Henry. Two count. Thai clinch and some knees by Henry but he runs into a superkick. Henry gets elevated and then kicked in the face. Spinning Spiccoli Driver by Penta gets two. Henry rolls through a Made in Japan and hits a double stomp. Running PK gets two. Both guys exchange strikes in the center of the ring but Henry counters a charging PEnta with a pop-up Death Valley Driver. TWo count. Henry goes up top and misses a diving double stomp. Overhead belly-to-belly in the corner by Penta. Fear Factor and this one is over.

Winner: Penta el Zero Miedo

Rating: **3/4. This was short and to the point, and Henry got some good offense in.

Renee is in the back with Saraya and Ruby Soho. Ruby is pissed and she’s looking for Anna Jay.

Match #3. Kris Statlander w/ Stokely Hathaway vs. Queen Aminata

Statlander cartwheels out of an arm drag and Aminata does the same. Double big boot and they each grab a leg… stalemate. Statlander cartwheels out of a head scissors but gets snap mared and a kick to the back. Leg trip by Statlander and a flipping senton. Statlander gets sent to the outside and Aminata follows up with a suicide dive under the middle rope. Both women slug it out through the PIP as we go to commercial. Back from break and Aminata counters a clothesline into a swinging neckbreaker. Running hip attack in the corner and a running kick to the face! Two count. Crossface by Aminata and Statlander tries to roll through and does. Aminata rolls through for a victory roll and gets two. Huge discus lariat by Statlander! Two count. Running European uppercut in the corner by Statlander and a snap powerslam. Fiserman’s Buster into a Michinoku Driver by Statlander and that’ll do it.

Winner: Kris Statlander

Rating: ***. Aminata looked really good here, and this was one heck of a physical match. Good stuff.

Stokely Hathaway and Kris Statlander are in the back with Renee. SOMEONE canceled Willow’s flight. Stokely has no idea who it was.

Match #4. Jeff Hardy vs. Darby Allin

Shotgun dropkick by Darby sends Jeff to the floor. Darby goes up top, somersault senton to the floor! Hardy fights back and throws Darby into the announcer’s table. There’s plunder everywhere as Hardy flies off the apron with a clothesline. Hardy tries to use the steps and go old school on Darby in the corner by the guardrail, but Darby moves and Jeff hits hard. Darby sets up a chair and seats Jeff on it, before looking for a somersault suicide dive but Hardy moves and Darby crashes through the chair! Hardy in control now as he tries to delete Darby back in the ring, bouncing his head off of every turnbuckle. Running neckbreaker by Jeff, to a seated Darby. Twice. Gordbuster by Hardy gets two. Hardy sets Darby up on the top but Darby fights back, scratching the back, and plants Hardy with an avalanche Code Red! (Side note they just announced Jon Moxley vs. Shane Taylor on Collision and I couldn’t be happier for Shane Taylor). Darby wants a Coffin Drop but Hardy rolls to the outside and catches up with Darby. Hangman’s neckbreaker ON THE APRON by Hardy! Hardy breaks the count and then finds a table, which he sets up at ringside. Hardy sets Darby up on the table and goes up to the top rope. Swanton off the top of the turnbuckle, through the table, to the floor… but Darby moves! Hardy eats the table! Darby rolls Hardy in the ring and heads up to the top. Coffin Drop but Hardy gets the knees up! Hardy looks for the Twist of Fate but Darby counters with a jackknife cover! One, two, three!

Winner: Darby Allin

Rating: ***1/2. I mean, what did you expect? A car crash here that didn’t disappoint, and didn’t overstay it’s welcome. Jeff has his moments, for sure, but he brought his A game to this one. Darby does Darby things and it makes all of his matches must-see. Solid main event.

After the match, Darby looks for the double fist bump but Jeff decides against it. Darby looks upset.

Final Thoughts: This episode of Rampage absolutely flew by. One of the best episodes in as long as I can remember, as the show was consistent the entire way through and the main event over delivered. Aminata and Statlander beat the heck out of each other and both women looked strong while Darby and Hardy proved they’re both insane. Be on the lookout for that kid Jericho, though, I expect big things. 8/10.