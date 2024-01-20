You can officially pencil in a new match and a half for this week’s AEW Collision.

During this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, the commentary team of Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni and Matt Menard ran down the updated lineup for AEW Collision on Saturday night.

Announced for the show is Thunder Rosa in action, as well as Jon Moxley vs. Shane Taylor.

Previously announced for the show is Blackpool Combat Club’s Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Continental Crown Champion Eddie Kingston & Ortiz, House of Black’s Buddy Matthews vs. Daniel Garcia, as well as the latest Adam Copeland open challenge.