WWE will hold Raw from Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL in this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 11,670 tickets and there are 1,144 left. The last time they were at the venue they drew 12,612 fans for a July Raw.

It’s set up for 12,814. Here is the updated card for the show:

CM Punk & Cody Rhodes face-to-face

Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

Chad Gable vs. Ivar

Valhalla vs. Ivy Nile